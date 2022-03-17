Nine Nigeria weightlifters have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games weightlifting event holding in Birmingham, England in July. The nine lifters are made up of seven women and two men.

Their qualifications were confirmed in the March 1, 2022 International Weightlifting Federation, IWF Ranking.

In the ranking released, Adịjat Adenike Olarinoye was ranked first in the 55kg women category while Stellar Peter Kingsley was ranked second in the 49kg women category. Rafiatu Folashade Lawal was ranked first in the 59kg women category while Islamiyat Adebukdu Yusuf was ranked 4th in 64kg women category.

In other women categories, Joy Ogbonne Eze came second in 82kg, Taiwo Liadi 5th, in 76kg while Osijo Mary Taiwo was ranked 5th in 87kg women.

In the men category, Joseph Umofia Edidiong was ranked 3rd in the 67kg while his compatriot, Emmanuel Appah was ranked 5th in 61kg.

Stellar Kingsley got a total of 168kg in (72 snatch and 96 jerk) to be placed second in 49kg women category and won gold at the Commonwealth Championship in Uzbekistan last year.

Olarinoye, who won a gold in 2021 Commonwealth Championship as well as silver and bronze in 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Championship in Uzbekistan in December, was ranked first in the 55kg women category. She lifted 90kg snatch and 113 jerk making a total of 203kg to be placed top.

Lifting a combined sum of 207kg with 92kg snatch, 115 jerk, Lawal was ranked first in the 59kg women category. She achieved the feat in the 2021 Commonwealth Championship in Uzbekistan.

Yusuf won gold on February 2 at the 2022 Mauritius Open Championship with a 93kg snatch and 118 jerk lift totalling 211k was ranked 4th in the 64kg women category

In 82kg women category, Eze who gold at the 2021 Commonwealth Championship in Uzbekistan, and a bronze in the 2021 IWF Championship, was ranked 3rd with 230kg lift. She had lifted 100kg snatch and 130 jerk for her second place finish in the latest IWF ranking