Guinean Security Minister Albert Camara said nine people, including one police officer, were killed when violence broke out after Guinea’s presidential election on Oct. 18.

Opposition supporters had taken to the streets, erected barricades, burnt tires and attacked residents between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

The violence came after presidential candidate and leader of main opposition party Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG), Cellou Dalein Diallo, declared electoral victory before the release of official results, the security ministry said on Thurdsay.

Camara said opposition supporters then clashed with security forces trying to stop the violence.

He said nine people were killed during the clashes, either due to gun shots or knifing, while dozens of resident were wounded.

The minister said that another policeman was stabbed. adding that none of the police offers were carrying lethal weapons.

The electoral commission was yet to release the results of the presidential election.

Twelve candidates are vying for the highest office, but only incumbent president, Alpha Conde, and Diallo are said to be in with a chance of victory.

A candidate needs to secure more than 50 per cent of the vote to win in the first round.(dpa/NAN)