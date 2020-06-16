Judex Okoro, Calabar

Nine professors have indicated interest in the race for the vice chancellorship of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Those jostling to replace the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Zana Akpagu, on December 1, include Joseph Asor (Biological Science); Offiong Offiong (Chemistry); Ndiyo Ayara (Economics); Francis Bisong (Geography) and Florence Obi, (Education) former commissioner for Women Affairs, and former deputy vice chancellor, Academics.

Others are Patrick Asuquo (Education Administration); Eyong Ubana (English); Benedict Ita (Chemistry) and Anne Asuquo (Medical Microbiology)

The UNICAL Governing Council had declared the position of vice chancellor vacant and listed 11 conditions for the aspirants, including being an acclaimed scholar and a professor of very high repute; must have published in academic journals that are both of national and international repute; have had a wide range of academic and administrative experience and be on the rank of professor for at least nine years by December 1, and be able to provide administrative leadership to a well-informed and articulate local academic community.

Others are to be a fair-minded and dynamic individual with a reputation that is impeccable in dealing with people at all levels; possess requisite and relevant managerial experience to be able to provide leadership to the university; and must not be more than 65 years of age by December 1.

Daily Sun investigations revealed that out of the nine candidates, Asor, former dean of Student Affairs and Rector of Ibrahim Babangida College of Agriculture, Obubra, Ayara, incumbent deputy vice chancellor, Academics, and Offiong, former commissioner for Education, are topping the race for the plum job.

Asor, also a former dean of Biological Sciences and later Science and an international scholar of repute, is seen as a disciplined intellectual, a bridge builder across all the ethnic nationalities that make up the university community and is said to have consulted widely within and outside the university before embarking on the journey to the office.