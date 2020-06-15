Judex Okoro, Calabar

As the race for the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has continued to gather momentum, as eight professors have indicated interest for the coveted seat.

Those jostling to replace the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof Zana Akpagu, on December 1, 2020, include Joseph Asor (Biological Science); Prof Offiong Offiong (Chemistry); Prof. Ndiyo Ayara (Economics); Prof Francis Bisong (Geography) and Prof Florence Obi, (Education) former Commissioner for women Affairs, and former Deputy VC Academics.

Others are Prof. Patrick Asuquo (Education Administration); Eyong Ubana (English); Prof Benedict Ita (Chemistry) and Prof Anne Asuquo (Medical Microbiology)

The UNICAL Governing Council had declared the position of Vice-Chancellor vacant and listed eleven 11 conditions for the aspirants including being an acclaimed scholar and a Professor of very high repute; must have published in academic journals that are both of national and international repute; have had a wide range of academic and administrative experience and be on the rank of professor for at least nine years by December 1, 2020 and be able to provide administrative leadership to a well-informed and articulate local academic community.