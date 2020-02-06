Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Brigadier General Aminu Bande, yesterday inaugurated a panel at Giginya Army Barrack Sokoto to prosecute nine soldiers over alleged commission of various offences.

In his inaugural speech, Bande ,said the conduct of military trials under the Armed Forces is to deal with matters that pertain directly to the discipline, efficiency and morale of the military.

According to him: “Court martial trial is a regimental and judicial exercise that may review, reduce or remove the rights and privileges of any convicted service personnel. Hence, the need to convene a court martial to speedily dispose cases and dispense justice to offenders.

“Suffice to state that emphasis shall be laid on portraying a fine blend of the traditional military regimentation with due adherence to the fair hearing requirements of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended).”

The Court Martial panel is headed by the President General Court Martial, Brigadier General BT Bello, with defence counsel available for the accused personnel.

The panel however adjourned till February 19, 2020, trial.