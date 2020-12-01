By TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Dangote Cement Plc has given N1 million each to nine of its customers in the South-South region.

Dangote gave the award yesterday, at an event to mark the grand finale of the company’s bag of goodies customer promo in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the promo started on July 15, 2020, and it required consumers of Dangote cement to retrieve scratch cards with embedded alphabets buried in every bag purchased.

The company explained that any customer, who retrieved seven different scratch cards and combines them to spell the word Dangote, that customer becomes eligible for the N1m prize.

Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Funmi Sanni, stated this during the event, saying that the aim of the promotion was to reward its loyal customers, helping them recover quicker from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanni said: “The intention of this promo is to improve the lives of our consumers and because they are our backbone and we recognise that, so to appreciate that fact, we packaged this promo in order for us to reach out to them in our own way.

“We understand the fact that our production process would not be complete without the consumers, if they are not there to pick up the product no matter how good the products are, we will not continue to be in business. Our customers are the people that are keeping us in business and we are rewarding them for their loyalty and saying that they can do more.

“This promotion, which started on the 15th day of July, 2020, is designed to touch at least 18 million Nigerians in special ways and on top of that, we are recruiting 1,000 millionaires in this promo. So far, we have been everywhere in Nigeria to reward the millionaires and our customers”, she added.

Funmi noted that the winners were drawn from the South-South states, adding that another aim of the programme was to take 1,000 Nigerians out of poverty.

“The winners of today are from the South-South region. We brought them together to reward them today. COVID-19 impacted businesses and lives in a way that a lot of people would find it very difficult to recover quickly. So, what we are doing is to accelerate their recovery by giving this rewards to them.

“We are making 1,000 people millionaires and you can imagine how many other people these lucky ones will impact, because to every one person we are giving a million, I am sure they have like 30 other people behind them they will impact. What we are doing is actually ending poverty for some Nigerians today”, she said.

Sanni, however, advised the beneficiaries to make prudent use of the money and invest in it.

Also speaking, the National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Adeyemi Fajobi, said the the founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in his magnanimity decided to make Nigerians millionaires.

Fajobi said: “Because the man that is driving this business is not a selfish man, he had climbed the ladder and wants other people to come and join him. So, he didn’t kick out the ladder and remain as the only billionaire, but he says, why should I be the only one, let other people come and join me.

“He started this promo during the COVID-19 lockdown that he wanted to make Nigerians millionaires and if they are hardworking after getting the millions, they will move up and be billionaires and that is what we are witnessing today”, he stated.

Among the nine beneficiaries were Michael Mrayibure; Oboke Destiny; Akeno Isaac Ewomazino; Obo Ahamefula Kingsley; Blessing Mbakwe; Ibrahim Yusuf; Bright Agoda; Alhassan Musa and Chigozie Vernatius Obi.