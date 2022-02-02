By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The pressure continues to mount ahead of the grand finale of the Interswitch SPAK 3.0 National Science Competition, scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022, when nine finalists will compete for their share of N12.5 million worth of scholarship awards.

In its third edition, the Interswitch SPAK National Science Competition is an Interswitch Group Switch-a-Future initiative focused on driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among senior secondary school students.

The competition, which is targeted at SS2 students between the ages of 14 and 17, was introduced to reward excellence in STEM among students in Africa.

At the start of the competition, over 18,000 students from various secondary schools nationwide participated in the national qualifying examination. Following various levels of the keenly contested competition, the large numbers were pruned down to nine finalists who will be contesting for bragging rights as the “Best Science Student in Nigeria.”

The student who wins the title will be rewarded with N7.5 million scholarship, spread over five years, a monthly stipend for the duration of the scholarship and a brand-new laptop.

The second-place winner will get N4 million worth of scholarship, spread over three years, a monthly stipend, and a brand-new laptop, while the third-place winner will be rewarded with a N1 million scholarship for one year and a brand-new laptop.

Speaking on the finals, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, group head, brands, communication, content and CSR for Interswitch, said: “Over the years, Interswitch SPAK has continued to be a flagship platform for Nigeria’s next generation of leaders, especially in the world of science and technology.

“Each edition, the finals have been the highpoint of the keen competition as some of Nigeria’s finest students battle for the exciting prizes. This year’s finale promises to be as exciting as usual. The finale is a must-watch for every Nigerian that is passionate about education, technology and development.”

