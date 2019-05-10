Paul Osuyi, Asaba

NINE members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State have sacked the party Chairman, Mr. Afam Enemokwu.

The SWC members accused Enemokwu of not only diverting the party’s money into private account but also misappropriating such funds to the detriment of the party.

Besides, they accused the embattled chairman of high handedness as well as failure to account for various funds that accrued to the party since he assumed office in 2015.

The SWC members at a meeting in Asaba, adopted the party Vice Chairman (Delta north), Rev. Princewill Nwachukwu, as chairman in acting capacity.

But Enemokwu has said he remained the authentic APGA chairman, insisting that the SWC lacked powers to remove him.

He denied allegations of financial impropriety and high handedness levelled against him, saying those who purportedly removed him were already losing out in “the ongoing congresses of the party,” in the state.

Motion for Enemokwu’s removal was moved by Tony Okoh and seconded by Mrs. Felicia Ajudua.

Nwachukwu alleged that Enemokwu failed to convene a meeting where he would have given account of party funds deployed for the last general election.