A group of nine teenage students has emerged winner of the InterswitchSPAK 1.0 Innovation Challenge, for collaborating to develop a technological platform that would provide Nigerians with easier access to National Health Insurance.

The InterswitchSPAK 1.0 Innovation Challenge is a segment of the InterswitchSPAK National Science competition organised by Interswitch Foundation.

Grouped into nine teams, the InterswitchSPAK finalists were tasked with developing solutions to three salient socio-economic issues. These issues were in the areas of health care, public transport system and education, with focus on the out-of-school concerns. The students proffered brilliant solutions to their given tasks by leveraging technology. Each team was headed by Interswitch staff who volunteered as mentors. Winners of the challenge, Team Neptune, made up of nine SS2 kids, were mentored by the trio of Princess Edo-Osagie, Inalegwu Alogwu and Abiodun Adebisi.

They were tasked to: “propose a solution that promotes an all-inclusive health insurance scheme in Nigeria, leveraging technology.”

The nine-man team’s health solution, which incorporated the current National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), makes provision for web doctors for policy holders with access to the internet and telemedicine option for those without access to the internet.

Noting that many Nigerians prefer going to pharmacies for treatment, Team Neptune also proposed that neighbourhood pharmacies be empowered by the health insurance scheme so that patients who consult the Web Doctors, can purchase prescribed drugs from partner pharmacists in their locality.