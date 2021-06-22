From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than nine vehicles were burnt when a petroleum tanker exploded at the proposed new Kara Market, Ogere-Remo, Ogun State, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on the early morning of Tuesday.

The fire outbreak as a result of the explosion has caused serious gridlock on the expressway regarded as the busiest in Nigeria.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Babatunde Akinbiyi, a full loaded trailer had fallen at about 4a.m, causing serious gridlock on the road.

He added that a petroleum tanker laden with fuel also held up in the traffic, suddenly burst into flames affecting seven other trucks and two cars in the process.

Akinbiyi told our correspondent that he could not ascertain whether there was any casualty, as men and officers of the TRACE, FRSC, Police, NSCDC and Fire Service, were at the scene to put the situation under control.

He, however, advised motorists to ply the alternative routes mapped out to ease travelling along the expressway.

“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode-Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“While any inconveniences is highly regretted, drivers are implored to please maintain lane discipline, so as not worsen the traffic situation”, TRACE PRO stated.