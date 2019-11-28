Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A nine year old girl, Abah Maria has allegedly committed suicide off Bem Hotel Road, Ankpa Quarters area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

According to sources from the area, the young girl who was staying with a woman of God in her house along with her own children was found dead early hours on Thursday in their bathroom.

She was said to have been found dead on the floor of the bathroom with a wrapper tied around her neck suggesting that she must have used the wrapper as instrument to commit suicide.

When our correspondent visited the premises which also houses a church allegedly being run by the Woman of God whom the deceased stayed with, some of her children said she had gone to the Police headquarters in connection with the case.

The woman’s children who were very polite in their engagement with newsmen declined to comment further on the matter but urged our reporter to come back and speak with their mother on her return from the police saying she was in a better position to speak on the matter.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report said the matter was reported to the Police at about 11:30am on Thursday.

Anene said the corpse had been deposited at the morgue of St. Theresa’s Hospital in Makurdi while the case is still under investigation.

“On 27/11/19 at about 1130HRS, a report was received that one ABAH MARIA, 9 wars old hanged herself in the bathroom. Her corpse has been deposited at St. Theresa Hospital morgue. The case is under investigation. Further development will be communicated to you in due course please,” Anene said.