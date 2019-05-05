Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Senator Shehu Sani have paid tributes to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died on May 5, 2010.

Jonathan was Yar’Adua’s deputy and they were elected in 2007.

The election was condemned by many who argued that it was rigged.

In his inauguration speech on May 29, 2007, Yar’Adua also admitted the elections were fraught with irregularities and promised electoral reforms.

Jonathan would later became acting president, based on a doctrine of necessity by the National Assembly and, thereafter, president, on Yar’Adua’s death.

In his tribute, yesterday, Jonathan described his former boss as “a selfless leader, who always placed national interest up and above self or ethnic interest.

He said: “On this day, nine years ago, I lost a friend, colleague, brother, and boss… He was a selfless leader who placed national interest above personal and ethnic gains. Today (yesterday), I remember and celebrate him for the works that he had done. Peace he lived for and homes of peace he built. Democracy he loved and democracy he nurtured. We will always remember you for your service. A servant leader, truly, you remain.

“He seized the opportunity he had in public service to build bridges of love, foster unity and give hope to Nigerians. President Yar’Adua was a man of integrity with a humble spirit who always took upon himself the burden of national reconciliation, peace-building, and democratic consolidation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Saraki spoke about Yar’Adua’s “legacy of integrity as a great leader” and prayed that the “mercy of Almighty Allah (SWT) continue to be upon him. Amin.”

Also on Twitter, Atiku hailed the late Yar’Adua as a patriot and a compassionate leader.

“This day, nine years ago, Nigeria lost a patriot and a compassionate leader in President Umaru Yar’Adua. May Allah SWT continue to shine His Noor on his face. Amin.

In his tribute, Senator Shehu Sani described the late President as an honest man, a true democrat and one who respects the rule of law.

Yar’Adua was born on August 16, 1951, and died May 5, 2010.

He was the 13th Nigerian president and was the firwst, in the country’s history, on June 28, 2007, to publicly declare his assets.