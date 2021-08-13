From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A 9-year-old Junior Secondary School one (JSS1) female student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, Gift Agenoisa, has dragged the Ekiti State government before the High Court in the state, seeking N15 million damages for breach of fundamental rights.

The student filed the suit after she was suspended from school for alleged indiscipline and assault on teachers by her parents.

In a suit number HAD/01/CR/2021 and deposed to on her behalf by her mother, Mrs Odunayo Agenoisa, claimed that her suspension from school by government after her parents allegedly beat up some teachers for punishing her for indecent dressing and gross indiscipline, infringed on her rights.

The plaintiff described as cruel and inhuman, the alleged treatment meted to her for coming to school with the indecent hairstyle, saying her suspension after being flogged by her teachers was a violation of her rights.

Joined in the suit are: The School Principal, Mrs Oluwasanmi F.M (1st respondent), the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye(2nd), the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission(3rd) and the Ekiti State Government (4th respondent).

In the affidavit attached to the originating summons, the plaintiff claimed that she was singled out of Assembly on May 22, 2021 and given 20 lashes on the order of the school principal for alleged indecent hairstyle.

In her originating summons deposed to by her counsel, Mr Timmy Omotoso and brought pursuant to Order 2 rules 1,3,4,5 and 6 of the fundamental rights enforcement procedure rules 2009 as preserved by Section 315 of the 1999 constitution, the applicant demanded N15 million as damages for the treatment.

She also demanded her immediate reinstatement back to school with unfettered access to all services being rendered therein.

The plaintiff claimed that the beating she got that day resulted in bruises and life-threatening scars with bloodstains on her uniform, adding that she fainted and was rushed to the police clinic in Ado Ekiti where she was resuscitated.

She claimed further that her letters of protest to the wife of Ekiti State Governor and some relevant government agencies were not responded to, hence, her resorting to legal action to seek redress.

The plaintiff added that she was being denied access to the school premises and her class on the order of the principal since then.

Meanwhile, the case which came up before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court on Thursday, has been adjourned to september 22 for hearing.

On May 22, the plaintiff’s father and a Police Sergeant, Elijah Agenoisa, allegedly mobilized four armed policemen to the school to harass the school authority for scolding his daughter for coming to school with an indecent hairdo against the school rules and regulation.

Consequently, the school suspended her daughter and the Ekiti police command had allegedly queried the policeman, but the result of which had remained unknown since then.