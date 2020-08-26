9mobile has announced the roll-out of a massive reward promotion for its customers through a campaign tagged Mega Millions Promo. This promo, designed to reward 90 customers with N1 million daily, will also give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Speaking on the vision behind the promo, the chief executive officer, 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, emphasized that the promo was one of the company’s ways of supporting and giving back to Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promo is expected to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We realise the challenges faced by Nigerians during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions,” he said.

Acting director, marketing, 9mobile, ’Layi Onafowokan, said the Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge-and-win mechanism. “To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1,000 and above to win the N1 million daily prize.”