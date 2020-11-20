The Kano State Police Command has arrested over 90 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, murderers and rapists, recovering arms and ammunition from the bandits. Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Sani: “The command has dealt with criminals terrorising the citizens. We were able to flush out the bandits.

“Police detectives arrested 20 suspects for robbery within Kano and other parts of the state. They recovered arms and ammunition including pump action, Ak47 rifles and cartridges. Detectives raided black spots and arrested 15 suspects selling Indian hemps. Some knives, guns and cartridges were recovered from them.

“Fifteen suspected kidnappers were arrested. Eight victims were rescued and some sophisticated weapons recovered from them. Also, we arrested 10 suspected murderers and rapists. Their victims were handed over to their parents while suspects were charged to court to face the law of the land.

“Detectives arrested over 30 suspected cattle rustlers. The suspects are being investigated and will be charged to court after investigation.”

Sani warned the youths to stay away from drugs: “The command was able to sanitise some hideouts where the bandits always hide and act their evil acts.”