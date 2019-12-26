Zika Bobby

The German Consul-General, Dr Stefan Traumann has said that there are over 90 German companies operating in Nigeria with over 10, 000 direct staff and a combined annual turnover of $1 billion.

Speaking at the official launch of the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce, Traumann emphasized the importance of bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and Germany. The Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1986 to promote bilateral trade between Nigeria and Germany.

Special Guest and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, Dr Doyin Salami lauded the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce for its contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. “The NGCC has an important role in building a healthier and more inclusive economy that will create sustainable value for all stakeholders,” he said.

The President of the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce, Mrs. Onyeche Tifase said the event was a launch pad for a more strategic future in the development of cultural, economic and business relations between Nigerian and Germany. “Our mission at the NGCC is to foster trade and commerce between Nigeria and Germany, through effective stakeholders’ engagement and economic cooperation and our vision is to be the leading bi-lateral Chamber of Commerce promoting Trade, Commerce and Investment opportunities between Nigeria and Germany,” Tifase said.

She acknowledged various challenges in the operating environment in Nigeria including a dearth of skills, weak regulations, absence of competitive financing, issues at ports, poor infrastructure and bureaucracy. “Therefore, a cardinal objective of the NGCC would be “enabling and advocating for a more stable and attractive business climate. Through various working committees we will provide a platform to identify and address challenges across the key sectors of agriculture, education, construction, energy and industry,” she said.

The event was attended by eminent personalities including Chairman of Sterling Bank, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, Jaiyeola Laoye, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr Doyin Salami, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bernd Tilemann, and Regional Director for DEG, Mr, Tunde Ogunrinde, Managing Director, JustFood West Africa and Alhaji Babatunde Jimoh, CEO of European All Freight.