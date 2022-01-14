From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The family residence of the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, hosted a large number of guests recently.

People from all walks of life gathered in his country home at Umueze village for the 90th birthday celebration of his father, Nze Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

Although the governor-elect, in the course of his speech at the event, revealed that the ceremony was supposed to be a low-key gathering meant for his family and a few friends, the presence of their well-wishers was beyond their expectations.

In fact, not satisfied and quite curious as to how the information about the ceremony went viral, the professor of economics began his speech by asking an arm of his press crew, Soludo TV, who invited them.

“Soludo TV, how did you hear about this? You heard it somewhere?” he queried.

“We are your people sir,” a member of the media team responded. “Okay, you’re welcome,” Soludo said, before continuing with his speech.

Some of the top dignitaries at the event were the deputy governor-elect, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and former national chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh.

Others included the National Assembly member for Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Dozie Nwankwo; the member representing Aguata II Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye; and the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Mr. Emeka Sibudu.

Also at the event were the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Solo Chukwulobelu; the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, the Transition Committee Chairman of Aguata Local Government Area, Mr Eche Ezibe; Prince Neville Uchendu, traditional rulers and clergymen, among others.

The event began with a special thanksgiving service presided over by the Bishop of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalaeke. The prelate, in his homily, thanked God for the life of the celebrant and his family, praying that He continues to shower His blessings upon them.

Pa Soludo, in his speech, said he was grateful to God for granting him the opportunity to celebrate his 90th birthday anniversary in good health. He said that he was equally grateful to God for blessing his family.

Fondly called Akukananwa, the man of the moment revealed that he actually clocked 90 late last year but the celebration was deferred for some reasons which he did not disclose.

He said: “I am grateful to God for keeping me alive. I am happy that I am celebrating 90 years plus today. The very day I clocked 90 has passed but the celebration was scheduled for today and here we are, celebrating.”

Akukananwa said that one of his greatest sources of joy and happiness was seeing brothers living peacefully. He said that he had never quarrelled with anybody before and would not be doing so anytime soon.

“I pray for the peaceful coexistence of the people every day. I pray for brothers to live peacefully. I am not quarrelling with anybody and I have not gone to court with anybody.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I want to see brothers behave and relate with themselves as brothers. I think that is part of the reason I am alive today. I am a man of the people. So, I am happy to celebrate my 90 years on earth today,” he said.

Pa Soludo thanked Ndi Anambra for finding his son worthy to be their next governor, saying that he was confident that he would not let them down. He promised to use his remaining days on earth to guide the younger generation.

“I am happy to be alive to see my son, Chukwuma, become governor (governor-elect for now) of Anambra State. I won’t die now but asking for prayers from everybody. I want people to live in peace with one another.

“So, I will remain strong in prayers. I will also be using my remaining time on earth to guide the younger generation on the way forward”, the celebrant stated.

The governor-elect said: “Today is a very special day for my father and a day to celebrate God’s grace upon his life at 90. It wasn’t convenient to stage this celebration then and we scheduled it for today.

“We often celebrate people when they are dead. When they are dead we kill cow, organise mighty ceremonies but when they are alive it’s not often like that.

“So, this is a thanksgiving by the family. We say thank you Jesus for giving him to us, for preserving him and for him living this long to be able to see us through the travails of life to this stage.

“We have been celebrating him. On my own part, I have been celebrating him for decades now. We celebrate him almost every day. So, we give God all the glory.

“And we thank everyone for showing up. We thought this was going to be a private event. We weren’t expecting large people otherwise we would have gone to the field. If we had made it an open event, then you need a field to do that.

“We want to enjoy his presence more and so we look forward to celebrating his 100th anniversary. And then we go to 110. And from there we go to 120. That’s the promise in the Bible.”

Convener of Youths Earnestly Support Soludo (YESS), Dr Nelson Omenugha, described Pa Soludo as an upright man and a lover of peace who derives joy in helping the needy and partaking in community service.

Omenugha said that the life of his son, Chukwuma, and indeed, his other children were testaments that he perfectly played his fatherly roles in their upbringing as it should be.

He, therefore, charged parents, especially young couples to emulate Pa Soludo by ensuring that they devote more time and resources in their children’s upbringing as the end result would always be great and beautiful just as the ex-CBN governor personifies.

Pa Soludo who is the oldest living member of the Boys Scout Movement has 25 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

At the event, the Boys Scout presented the patriarch with a wood badge certificate which signified that he had attained the highest rank in the organization. They did so with a special salute.