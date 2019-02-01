For Nollywood ‘bad boy’, IK Ogbonna, there’s no love or romance in marriage unless you infuse it there. This is coming against the speculation that his marriage to Colombian Sonia Morales has hit the rocks.

“Most people get married believing a myth. They believe that marriage is a beautiful box full of things they have longed for: companionship, intimacy, friendship etc. The truth is that marriage, at the start, is an empty box. You must put something in before you can take anything out. There is no love in marriage. Love is in people. And people put love in marriage. There is no romance in marriage. You have to infuse it into your marriage. A couple must learn the art and form the habit of giving, loving, serving, praising, and of keeping the box full. If you take out more than you put in, the box will be empty,’” he postulated.

Continuing, the ‘Excess Luggage’ star urged couples to put heads together to salvage the marriage institution, for the sake of generations to come.

“Our generation must change their approach to marriage, for the sake of the next generation. This is not just for me as an individual but also for those who need it. 90 per cent of marriages are (made of people who are) unhappy, wear fake smiles and pretend to be happy while (going through) depression.

Since you chose that person, your job is to always protect that person and make each other happy. If we don’t fix marriages, it’s only going to get worse and our children would be the one to suffer it,” he pleaded.