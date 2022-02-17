Ninety staff have been honoured for their meritorious and dedicated service at the 2021 SIFAX Group Long Service Award Ceremony held recently in Lagos.

Of the 90 staff, 39 were rewarded for 15 years of service, while the remaining 51 were honoured for 10 years. Each awardee was presented a certificate of recognition, an award plaque as well as financial reward.

Some of the awardees include: John Jenkins, Managing Director, Port & Cargo Handling Services Limited; Ezekiel Ajewole, Executive Director/Senior Special Adviser to the Group Executive Vice Chairman (GEVC); Mr. Oliver Omajuwa, General Manager, SIFAX Off Dock Trinity; Yusuf Yaro, Personal Assistant to the GEVC; Kayode Ogunwole, General Manager, IT and Henry Ajoh, General Manager, Ocean & Cargo Terminal Services Limited, Warri.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, who hosted the event, presented the awards to the staff. In his goodwill message, he appreciated the awardees for their valuable contribution to the growth of the company.

He said: “I must salute your courage, commitment, loyalty and dedication. Without a doubt, you have all contributed immensely to the growth of the company in your different capacities. You have not only run with the vision of the organisation, but also, in the process, inspire others to give their best.