The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested 30 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, rapists and cattle rustlers, recovering weapons from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, said the Operation Puff Adder and SARS operatives raided some black spots of the bandits terrorising the people: “Ten suspects were arrested in the forest and cartridges, Ak47 rifles and cartridges were recovered from their hideout.

“The SARS operatives during the stop-and-search operation arrested seven bandits, operating in Sokoto axis. The operatives also foiled kidnapping attempt in Ashub and five suspects arrested. They confessed in collecting ransom from the family of their victim. Their hideouts were raided and some arms recovered.

“Detectives of the state CID arrested eight suspects and we have charged them to court to face the wrath of the law. The command redeployed some police officers to some flash points.”

In Adamawa State, police arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists and recovered arms after raiding their hideouts in the forest. Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Adamu Madaki, told Daily Sun that the SARS operatives and Operation Puff Adder dealt with bandits along the Dems/Numah Road and Belwa:

“We arrested 10 suspected bandits and recovered some arms from them. Our operatives raided their hideouts in Wurorokki, Fufure Local Government. They had made several attempts to attack the village but they didn’t succeed. We have arrested some other bandits through the assistance of vigilantes and recovered a pump action gun, Ak47 rifles and cartridges.

“They made some attempts in Zumo and Demcra/Numen but they didn’t succeed. Five of them were arrested by Operation Puff Adder. We have deployed our detectives to some boundary towns to checkmate bandits coming into the state.

“The command arrested seven for murder and rape cases. We charged to court and they were remained in prison. The command raided criminal hideouts at Jumeta and Mayo-Inne, arresting five notorious bandits are terrorising that community. The suspects will soon be charge to court.”

In another development, the Nasarawa State Police Command said it arrested 35 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering arms from their hideouts. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Emmanuel Longe, said: “Operatives of SARS and Anti-Kidnapping Unit; DPOs and detectives are up in arms against criminals in the state.

“SARS operatives arrested five suspected armed robbers in illegal possession of firearms along Toto/Abagi Road, Toto Local Government and recovered 312 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, three vehicles and a bag containing laptop and Ipad. The suspects are still under investigation. SARS in joint operation with the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested two suspects, Saidu and Abdullahi, at Mahanga village, Awe Local Government and recovered two Ak49 rifles wit Breech No 1978MC20192 and 1977PP3724.

“They rescued a victim, Umaru of Hunki village and recovered 11 SIM cards of different networks. The suspects are Musa, Umaru, Nuhu and Hassan. They were investigated and charged to court. A notorious suspected kidnapper, Mohammed was arrested at Umarsha in Toto LG. Twenty-nine rounds of live cartridges were recovered from him.

“We have taken the fight to criminals’ hideouts. We deployed detectives to checkmate hoodlums at boundary towns and villages. I warned my officers to shun corruption and stop extorting money from members of the public. We have given them proper orientation on how to have good relationship with the public. We had dialogue with our stakeholders to assist police with useful information.”

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations Department, Mr Shehu Nadada, added: “The command has mapped out strategies to raid the flash points in Lafia, Mararaba and Akwanga. We have deployed detectives to chase criminals out of the state. We rounded up 10 suspected bandits terrorising citizens along Lafia/Abuja Expressway and Lafia/Makurdi Expressway.”