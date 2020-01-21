Gabriel Dike

No fewer than 90 percent of lecturers of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) have registered with the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) says the newly elected chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Remi Ajiboye.

Ajiboye told The Education Report that the registration of YABATECH lecturers were in line with the directive of the national body after several meetings with Federal Government officials.

He said the registration is still ongoing for the remaining ASUP members and that a desk has been created in the college to attend to staff yet to register.

According to him, all doubt about the IPPIS has been cleared and the Federal Government is expected to tackle the peculiarities issues raised by ASUP, stating registration is still ongoing in the college. We have achieved about 90 percent registration for our members.

The ASUP chairman, who was flanked by his Vice Chairman, Nwinmene Migah and Assistant General Secretary, Adeniran Adebayo also revealed that all part-time money owned members have been paid as the rector recently approved the payment of the remaining part.

He said the new exco will sustain the old programmes such as medical check-up for members, national conference and the annual retirement event for retired senior colleagues.

“The new exco intend to bring board new programmes such as academic award, celebrate staff making waving in Nigeria and the World, improved welfare scheme, the introduction of intellect magazine that will focus on intellectual contributions from members and other scholars, the introduction of new innovations like seminars for departments and annual conferences for schools.

“Part of the innovation is to be involved in the department seminars. We will meet with HODs to discuss further. At the schools level, the exco will engage the deans to organise annual conference’’, Ajiboye stressed.

Ajiboye assured students of the college of stable academic calendar, adding ‘’We will have a stable academic calendar. We will do all within our powers to maintain stability. Our slogan is to engage management in dialogue.’’

Among the new officers elected include Ajiboye Remi as chairman, Migah Nwinmene, vice chairman, Olugbenga Ojo, general secretary, Adeniran Adebayo, asst general secretary, Olubukola Olunloyo, treasurer, Tokunbo Johnson, financial secretary, Bolanle Bankola, welfare secretary, Akinola Babalola, publicity secretary and Olatunji Dawodu, internal auditor.

The election was supervised by ASUP zonal coordinator while the new officers were later sworn-in.