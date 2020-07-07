Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A 90-year-old man, Mr John Ali have been arraigned at an Enugu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for allegedly giving false information which led to the arrest of 3 men identified as Chinedu Urama, Alex Apeh and Ejikeme Odumegwu.

Information obtained from the charge sheet indicates that Ali had on the 26th of May, 2017 at the Federal SARS, Enugu given false information to the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, through a petition dated 25/5/ 2017 which led to the arrest of the three men.

He had in the petition, alleged that the three men who were wrongly arrested by the police were armed robbers and kidnappers thereby misleading the police.

It stated that Ali had therefore committed an offence punishable under Section 154(1) (a)&(b) of the criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Law of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

In his prayer however, the defendant’s counsel, Simeon Eze told the court to grant bail to his client in the most liberal terms, noting that it was a mere case of power tussle between both parties.

The Chief Magistrate, P.U Ogwilo who presided over the matter subsequently granted the accused bail in the summer of N100, 000. The case was subsequently adjourned to August 12, 2020 for further hearing.