Igboke, Ebonyi LG boss wins APC Rep ticket for OHANIVO

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ogbonna Igboke has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo (OHANIVO) Federal Constituency.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

To emerge victorious, Igboke, an engineer, polled 167 of the 170 votes cast in the election.

It was actually a solo ‘contest’ as his supposed challenger, Julius Ukachukwu who was cleared for the primary election which held at Obiozara, headquarters of Ohaozara LGA chickened out.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Widely described as a grassroots mobilizer, Igboke in a short remark after he was declared winner assured the people of the constituency of effective representation if he wins the election for the House of Representatives next year.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He said that his years of experience as a councillor, Coordinator of Development Centre and Council Chairman, have exposed him to the needs of his people.

“I’ve always been with you, I know your pains, I know what OHANIVO deserves and by the grace of God, we are heading to Abuja. And in Abuja, we shall deliver by ensuring effective and total representation,” he stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .