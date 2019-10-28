Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that about 90 million Nigerians are living in extreme poverty.

Farouq, who stated this on Monday while defending 2020 budget proposal of her ministry, before the House of Representatives Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), said the government is committed to ending extreme poverty.

The minister explained that her ministry was saddled with the responsibility of addressing some of the underlying causes of humanitarian crisis and underdevelopment, including the relatively high level of poverty in the country.

Besides, she stated stated that her ministry is working towards strengthening the coordination of humanitarian and disaster management efforts by various agencies.

Speaking at the budget defence, the chairman of the committee, Mohammed Jega, said the House will collaborate with Executive Arm of government to ensure that the budget meets the yearnings and aspiration of Nigerians.

“We are therefore poised for collaborative action with the executive arm of government to ensure that we design a performing budget that will meet the expectations of the teeming populace,” Jega stated.

Reply Forward