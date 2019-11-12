Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ninety-one persons have been convicted for rape and defilement in Edo State out of 215 cases that were charged to court.

President of Child Protection Network, Jennifer Ero, who disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of over 100 trainees from Society for the Empowerment of Young Persons (SEYP) in Benin, explained that the convictions were secured in courts between 2010 and 2019.

Ero, while decrying the high level of vulnerability of young persons in society, noted that irregular migration and human trafficking may be difficult to stop, stressing that sustained campaign would help to check the menace: “When a child is sexually assaulted at home, the tendency is for the child to take any offer like trafficking and irregular migration. If our women are empowered economically, they will be able to train their children in schools and prevent them from being vulnerable to vices”, she said.