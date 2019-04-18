Less than 24 hours, after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) opened its portal for ongoing recruitment, 91,000 people have, so far, successfully submitted their applications.

One of the officers in charge of the portal at Customs’ headquarters in Zone 3, Abuja, who declined to be named, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that, “as at 4:00pm, applications of 91,000 applicants were successfully received.”

NCS opened its portal at 12:00am, on Wednesday, for recruitment of only 3,200 officers.

The officer disclosed that applications of Nigerians in Diaspora were also received and added that Nigerians in not less than 41 countries have, so far, applied for various cadres.

Acting Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Human Resources Department, Umar Sanusi, at a news conference, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said 800 would be recruited to fill vacancies in the Support Staff for Superintendent Cadre Category.

Sanusi said 2,400 would fill those of Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant Cadre in the General Duty Categories.

He also said the Service’s portal for the recruitment would be opened for 24 hours and would close after three weeks.