The economic success stories from Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea have shown that building a competitive manufacturing sector is the fastest way for a country to climb the productivity ladder and raise the living standards of citizens.

Nigerian entrepreneurs are faced with so many hurdles – from numerous government taxes, to providing electricity and water supply for their businesses. The production cost of running a sustainable business in Nigeria is ridiculously high. And relying solely on local distribution and customers is not sustainable for entrepreneurs who wish to scale their business

Economic development requires producing manufactured goods for export and not merely exporting raw materials.

What then do Nigerian manufacturers need to penetrate the International market?

Quality! Nigerian products must meet up with international standards and regulations to enable cross-border export. Katchey Laboratories, Nigeria’s first ANAB certified Analytical Laboratory is now available to offer analytical testing solutions here in Ikeja, Lagos.

With these development, Nigerian business no longer have to deal with the uncertainty and high cost of sending samples abroad for analysis. Speaking to some local manufacturers about this new facility Lagos, they expressed the challenges they had to pass through to send samples abroad for analysis. One described how a sample he spent $1000 to transport to Singapore for analysis was returned because the sample got compromised during transit.

Katchey promises fast, reliable, and quality analytical testing solutions. Equipped with world-class analytical instruments including HPLC, FTIR, NMR, AAS and so many more, Katchey is more than capable of competing with SGS and Bureau Veritas.

A visit to the Analytical Laboratory Facility in Lagos showed that the company is ready to deliver on the quality they promised. The company runs a 24hour solar power supply, has the best talents in the industry and the most sophisticated equipment I’ve ever seen.

It’s a new dawn for Nigerian entrepreneurs across manufacturing, agribusinesses, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, genomics and research scholars.

