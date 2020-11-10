The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested 92 suspected drug traffickers in Kano State in October.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that the arrest was made in various areas within the metropolis, following intensive operations by the NDLEA officials.

Abdul added that the agency had intensified its operations with the aim of reducing drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

He said that during the same period, the agency also seized 987.024 kilogrammes of different drugs in the state, including 895.676 kg of cannabis sativa, 91.336 kg of psychotropic substance and 0.002 kg of heroine.

The NDLEA commander also said that the agency, within the month, was able to secure the conviction of nine suspects at the Federal High Court in Kano.

“During the month under review, 101 drug users were referred for brief intervention (counselling), four regular clients admitted and two discharged after undergoing counseling,” he said. (NAN)