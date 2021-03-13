From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The federal government has disclosed that 9,250 women in Borno and Yobe states will benefit from its Cash Grant Programme, adding that 5,840 women will receive a cash grant of N20,000 each in Borno, while 3,400 women will get disbursements in Yobe.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who stated this recently in Borno, explained that the flag-off of the cash grant for rural women is a significant social protection scheme of the Buhari administration aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable groups out of poverty.

Farouq explained that the Conditional Cash Transfer has been catering for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gonikachallari, Bakasi and NYSC camps due to the peculiarity of the security situation in Borno State.

‘We currently have 12,190 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) that have been enrolled in 13 Local Government Areas. They are Konduga, Rubio, Magumeri, Hawul, Shani, Mafa, MMC, Chibok, Mobbar, Kaga, Jere, Akira-Uba and Dikwa LGA’s and disbursement is set to commence as soon as the security situation improves,’ the minister stated.

‘A total number of 5,840 women are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Borno State. It is President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, with the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.’

Governor Babagana Zulum thanked President Buhari for the timely intervention programme coming on the heels of extreme insurgency in the state.

Represented by the state’s Head of Civil Service, Simon Malgwi, the governor stated that the grant will help the women to pick up the pieces of their lives.

‘We are at the threshold of another milestone in our determined quest to eradicate abject poverty in the state and as such, this intervention could not have come at a better time than now, as the process of resettlement and rehabilitation of IDPs back to their ancestral homes has since begun in earnest.

‘This intervention will go down to the targeted groups to help them to start their lives afresh after a decade of insurgency that rendered many people homeless and economically weak in this part of the country.’

In Damaturu, Governor Mai Mala Buni, who was represented by his Deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his various investment Programmes aimed at lifting the poor and the vulnerable.

‘I thank the President for his commitment towards emancipating women, youths and vulnerable groups from the clutches of poverty. As we are all aware, at the inception of the present democratic rule in 1999, Yobe was among the States with a high rate of poverty and the condition of our people was further aggravated by the destructive activities of insurgents and the humanitarian crisis that generated over a decade ago.

‘At this post-insurgency period, our efforts are geared towards recovery and economic rejuvenation of the state.

‘I will like to thank the Minister for the kind assistance she has been providing for Yobe state including COVID-19 palliatives and assistance to victims of flood disaster. A total of 2,412 bags of 50kg of millet, 2,010 bags of 50kg sorghum and 1916 bags of maize were collected through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and distributed to the people for farming. In the last cropping season, hundreds of households who were victims of flood disasters were also assisted with assorted materials in the state.’

He appealed to the minister to continue to work towards the actualization of having a great country with abundant opportunities for its citizens.

Yobe State has so far received a total sum of N980,070,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Eighty Million, Seventy thousand naira only) from the Federal Government through the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme from inception till date.

‘The lives of 24,814 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) have been impacted through the Conditional Cash Transfer. Six Local Government Councils are currently benefiting from the programme in Yobe State. They are Fika, Geidam, Yunusari, Bade, Jakusko, Nangere Local Government Areas,’ he said.