(Xinhua/NAN)

Uzbekistan on Tuesday returned 25 women and 73 children from the refugee camps in Syria by a special flight organised on the instructions of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The government said the returnees would be provided by the government with medical, psychological, material and moral assistance.

At the same time, the country’s special services are constantly carrying out measures to bring Uzbek citizens back from camps in the Middle East.

A total of 220 women and children returned from Syria and Iraq within the framework of humanitarian action in 2019.

Necessary conditions have been created for those people to return to a normal peaceful life, get integrated into society and have access to educational and other social programmes.

The government said these include the provision of adequate housing and employment.