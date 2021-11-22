By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A 93-year-old widow, Mrs Olutomi Oluwatayo, has threatened to drag Rev (Dr) Tunde Joda and his church Voice of Faith Ministries (aka Christ Chapel International Churches) to court over his refusal to hand over her property to her.

The nonagenarian in a pre-action notice, written on her behalf by her lawyer, Olumide Oyewole, to the clergy and his church, claimed that she is forced to result to litigation to recover her property known as 34, Femi Ayantuga Crescent, Surulere, after they indicated that they do not have any intention whatsoever to hand it back.

According to her lawyer, Mrs Oluwatayo provided the property, covered by the Certificate of Ownership dated 30′ January 1990 registered as No 99 at page 99 in Vol. 1990A, to afford the church and its members a temporary place of worship but Rev. Joda is now allegedly claiming its as a gift, which was never her intention.

The lawyer also stated that “it is with no doubt at all that our client became a member of your church at its inception over thirty years ago when it had its worship centre at Yewande Memorial Primary School, along James Robertson Road, Surulere, Lagos.

‘Due to her love for the work of God, having just retired from public service at the time, with more time to commit to the work of God Almighty, our client was a constant help to the Minister, Rev (Dr) Tunde Joda, his wife, Rev Ebun Joda and a host of other church leaders.

‘Our client could not continue to see church members leave the church on account of a lack of conducive worship environment, and therefore suggested to make available her subject property for church activities albeit temporarily, to enable the church muster the financial strength to get its property for worship. It is therefore not true that the subject property was a gift to your church.

‘Another disturbing and most unfortunate development is the claim that our client voluntarily executed a Deed of Gift in favour of your church, and also cooperated at every stage of the development of the parcel of land.

‘If you will be truthful as you recall incidences and events, you should remember that our client had in her characteristic manner of trying to help the work of God progress handed over the original title documents of her property to church leaders sent to collect them.

‘She was at the relevant time helping to defend an action brought against the continued existence of the church by a certain neighbour who felt that church activities should not be allowed within a residential area.

‘Your outright refusal to our client’s request as communicated in your letter, and also as displayed at the sessions and or meetings held at offices of the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers over the last one and a half years leaves our client with no option but seek redress in a Law court against your church and its leadership, particularly Rev. (Dr.) Tunde Joda,’ the lawyer maintained.

Oyewole further stated that they will be seeking at the court an order to return possession of the property and Certificate of Ownership to the Nonagenarian as well as the sum of N20 million as damages and the sum of N5 million as cost of filing the suit.

In their response, Rev Joda and his church through their counsel, Mrs Ifeoma Esom, insisted that Mrs Oluwatayo had in 2013 given the property to the ministry as an outright gift and signed both a Letter of Transfer and a Deed of Gift vesting the property in the ministry.

The church also maintained that the ministry relies on all available defences to protect its legal right to the property and the significant investment made thereon, should the 93-year-old widow resort to litigation.

