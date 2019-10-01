Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

For lifting them out of poverty through sound education, 936 students of Rochas Okorocha Foundation College, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, celebrated the 57th birthday of the founder of the college, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday.

The celebration took place at the premises of the college in Ibadan, during which a birthday cake was cut in honour of Okorocha, who founded the charity college in 2005.

The former governor, who was born on September 22, 1962 clocked 57 years last Sunday.

Many of the students narrated how they were picked from the streets and farms as teenagers and brought to the college for Western education.

Principal of the college, Mr. Olukeye Alamu, told journalists on the sideline of the celebration that: ‘’since the college started in 2005 till date, we have admitted over 2,200 students. At present, we have 936 in the school and over 800 have passed out, over 400 of them have graduated and they are doing wonderfully well in different sectors.”

He stated further that the celebration was organised “to thank God and celebrate the birthday of our founder and the President of Rochas Foundation Incorporated, Senator Rochas Okorocha.”

He advised government to ensure qualitative and sound education to every Nigerian child.

“I want to challenge government that it does not matter what you do, it doesn’t matter the number of roads you build, the children you refused to give education will destroy the road and the houses you built. Give education and you will see a better Nigeria from these children. The more they grow in sound education and in qualitative education, the better our society,’’ he stated