BBNaija season 7 welcomes two ‘fake’ Housemates

By Rita Okoye

Just as fans of Big Brother Naija season 7 edition were adjusting and getting to know the 24 housemates in level one and level two, the organizers of the show surprised all with a new twist, as two housemates were introduced to the show during the Sunday Live Show.

In an unexpected turn of events, first a new housemate, Deji, joined the 24 contestants that have been earlier introduced on the show.

Deji, who revealed that he was in a complicated relationship is from Lagos State and noted that his physical attributes will endear fellow housemates and fans to him.

The latest housemate noted that he loves partying and he is a lover boy.

Deji joined the Level 1 housemates who were surprised at his arrival.

Following Deji’s arrival, another housemate, Modella, was introduced to the show as the 26th housemate.

The twist, however, is that Modella and Deji are fake housemates but the 24 earlier housemates are unaware of this fact.