By Bunmi Ogunyale

Ninety-four male and females clubs have signified their readiness for year’s edition of the Winners Golden Bet/Lagos FA Cup which is slated to kick off next week across the State.

The Lagos State Football Association Vice Chairman, Otunba Tade Azeez disclosed this at press briefing/ draw ceremony held to herald the tournament in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, this year’s edition of the tournament promises to be exciting one after been unable to host it for two years consecutively due to COVID-19.

“We are not restricting the games to Lagos metropolis this time, we would ensure games are played in other parts in the State like Epe and Ikorodu.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Due to the ongoing refurbishing of our stadia by the State government, matches will be played at the Nitel ground, Oshodi, the Maracana in Ajegunle, Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere and other centers,” he stated. Speaking further Otunba Azeez said that modalities are in place for good officiating and ensuring security of life and property during the tournament.

“We have not had issues with officiating in the FA Cup in the last five years, our referees have done good job and will sustain the standard. So, there won’t be any problem in that regard.”

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Regional Manager, Winners Golden Bet, Mr. Adedeji Beecroft, revealed that the winners of of this year’s tournament will pocket a princely sum of N1million, while the second placed team will be rewarded with the sum of N500,000.

In the female category, the winners get the sum of N500,000 while the first runners pocket the sum of N300,000.

Beecroft also informed that teams will be kitted from the quarterfinals stage of the competition, just as Man of the Match award in all matches will be adequately rewarded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .