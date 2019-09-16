Edo Government has said only 30,000 Certificate of Occupancy (C of Os), were issued by it in 50 years, which includes the period of Mid West State, Bendel State and the present Edo.

Managing Director, Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS), Frank Evbuomwan, told newsmen in Benin, yesterday, that the issued C of Os covered only five percent of the property in the state, adding that EDOGIS was poised to change this.

He said the agency, which became fully operational in 2018, had so far issued about 1,200 C of Os, with a target to issue 10,000 in 2020 alone.

The official said not only had the issuance of C of Os been digitised, the process had been made easier and also cheaper.

He said: “With less than seven weeks after making payment, you are sure to have your C of O.

“It comes at a reduced amount, a quarter of the several hundreds of naira spent on the same certificate before now, depending on the size of the property.

“We have digitalised the manual process of land administration in the state; EDOGIS has ensured efficiency and effectiveness in land administration in the state.

“So far, we have issued about 1,200 C of Os, bearing in mind that we started about a year ago,” he said.