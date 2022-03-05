A legal practitioner, Mrs Bukola Ajayi, says adultery is the most common reason divorce-seeking spouses have cited for the dissolution of their marriages.

“Ninety-five per cent of those seeking divorce in courts made allegations of adultery against their spouses,’’ she told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos..

Adultery is the most difficult breach of trust to forgive in any relationship, she noted, adding that a large number of marriages had hit the rocks because of infidelity.

Adultery is the act of sexual intercourse or flirting by a married person with someone not his or her spouse.

“The spouse who remained faithful will feel hurt, angry and betrayed and divorce may be the only solution,’’ she observed.

She cited lack of intimacy, unhappy relationship, lack of care, desertion, infertility as some of the reasons cited by spouses who cheat, but argued that those reasons did not justify adultery.

“Adulterous act is just a way of life to some people; no matter how their spouses satisfy them in all areas, they will still cheat,’’ Ajayi said.

She observed also that while adultery is not a crime, some faiths and cultures condemn it.

“Some cultures find adultery to be morally wrong while some religions regard it as a sin,’’ She said.

The lawyer advised couples not to end marriages because a partner committed adultery.

“It is best not to look at divorce as an answer to a hurting marriage. Divorce will hurt your kids. It will affect them emotionally and psychologically.

“Do everything in your power to save your marriage. The grass is not greener elsewhere. Life is full of challenges and difficulties. Stay positive about your spouses and try to see the good in them and not the bad.

“Always remember the wedding vows; you promised to stay married forever,’’ she advised.

Ajayi also told NAN that counselling is a good option to save marriages. (NAN)