From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the report that an estimated 95,000 deaths are caused by smoke from the traditional use of firewood, Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, yesterday said that Nigeria’s residential sector contributes over 50 per cent of national total emissions of Green House Gases.

Speaking at the 2021 Nigeria Clean Cooking Forum with the theme: “Clean Cooking Energy for All in Nigeria – Achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)”, the Minister observed that the use of cleaner, more modern cookstoves and fuels can dramatically reduce exposure to harmful smoke. This, she said, would improve the health of rural women, create wealth, provide myriad economic opportunities for Nigerians.

According to him, if nothing was done urgently, by 2030, 60 per cent of the citizens would still be cooking with traditional biomass. ‘Today, we are here to discuss the implementation plans towards achieving the clean cooking targets in the NDC, take stock of current status of clean cooking activities in the country, review existing policies and practices that relate to clean cooking in Nigeria.

