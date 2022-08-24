From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that it had arrested seven persons for the alleged forceful takeover of a motor park and assault on a transport union leader.

The spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo, explained that a group of thugs led by one Nurudeen Sule (aka Biggy), attacked one Omoniyi Femi of Ajidegbo Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government and inflicted injury on him.

The victim, who was said to be the Vice Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in Gbongan, allegedly sustained a deep cut on his head through matchet cut and other dangerous weapons inflicted on him by the suspects.

She explained that the suspects attempted to take over the NURTW office from the victim, hence the attack.

Opalola disclosed that ‘Biggy’ and six other suspects were arrested with one short cutlass they used to perpetrate the crime.

She said the investigation has commenced on the matter while the victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment.