A total of 96 teams are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the Prince GAS Cup slated to kick off on November 13, in four centers in Lagos State.

According to the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Prince Gbadamosi Adebola Sulaimon, 64 teams will battle for honours in the under 15 category, while 32 teams will vie for the top prize in the free age category. Igando, Mushin, Ejigbo and Aboru centers would host the matches.

Sulaimon, who is also the treasurer, Grassroots Football Association of Lagos assured that this year’s edition of the event would be top class with mouth-watering cash prizes to be won.

“I want to state that this year’s edition will be well packaged in terms of organization, use of qualified referees while cash prizes have been increased to 100k and 50k respectively. The finalists will also smile home with a set of jerseys and other individual awards.

Under 15 teams would also be taken care of at both centers at Igando and Mushin.

“We also urged the participating teams to adhere to the rules of the competition, while also observing the Covid-19 protocol. Teams that go against the rules will be disqualified,” the LOC boss.

He also revealed that the free age category is in its 12th edition while the Under 15 cadre is in its 7th edition. He also added that Ever Increasing FC will defend their title in the free age category while Peerless FC Aboru are under 15 reigning champions.

The competition will be supported by Elder David Akere, the Grand Patron Chief Iyk Madu Obi, Germany-based Yomi Oyadeyi and Raheem Ganiu of ROLAG investment, while Mr Fruits will supply drinks to all the teams and spectators.