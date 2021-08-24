From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The dragnet of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has caught up with a 96-year-old retired soldier, Pa Joseph Owherhi in Suleja area of Niger state.

Operatives of the agency arrested the Nonagenarian and father of 50 children from eight wives was arrested in his house located at Rafin Sanyi, in Suleja, for dealing in illicit drugs.

Specifically, a statement by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday said the father e was nabbed on Saturday, 21st August, 2021 with three kilograms of skunk based on credible intelligence.

The statement signed by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the suspect has confessed living on the illicit trade since he retired from the military in 1982.

In the same vein, four trans-border drug traffickers have been arrested in Adamawa state while attempting to cross the land border on motorcycle in Kolere village, Mubi North LGA to Cameroon on Sunday 22nd August with packs of Tramadol concealed inside noodles cartons. The suspects include Ibrahim Aliyu; Umar Mohammed; Aliyu Adamu; and Usman Adamu. Narcotic officers had during a raid the previous day arrested a drug dealer, Chimezie Okorie at Layin ‘Yan Gwanjo, Mubi market where assorted drugs such as 23kg of Tramadol and 32kg of Diazepam injection were recovered from him.

In Oyo state, a 35-year-old fashion designer, Abiodun Abubakar was on Monday 23rd August arrested at Bodija market, Ibadan North LGA with 24.2kg of cannabis sativa.

In Lagos, coordinated sting operations across parts of the state especially Itedo community, Lekki and Petti in Lagos Island led to the arrest of 13 suspects namely: Eze Beckee; Lateef Habib; Olayemi Temitope; Abdullaziz Sheriff; Yakwan Michael; Nora Omoruyi; Hamson Igbokwe; Ugwu Augustine; Akin Lawanson; Ibrahim Isa; Emeka Nwafor; Obi Price and Daniel Chukwuebuka. A total of 238 kilograms of cannabis and 2 grams of cocaine were recovered from them.