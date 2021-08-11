By Job Osazuwa

A 96-year-old Madam Beatrice Egboh has cried out to the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that her health is fast deteriorating on account of her house in Yaba, Lagos, that was marked for demolition. She is pleading with the governor to intervene in her situation and prevent the worst from happening.

The looming demolition, as gathered, was to pave the way for the construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project and associated infrastructures. The development is being undertaken by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Spokesperson for LAMATA, Mr. Kola Ojelabi, has said that there was no cause for alarm over the marked building, because the Lagos State government was only serving the interest of the public and was mindful not to inflict pain on property owners.

Nevertheless, the Egbohs have argued that neither the Lagos State government nor LAMATA gave the landlady any notification, formal letter or consulted for the planned demolition of her building. The family added that the marked house, at 39, Maye Street, Yaba, was not in any way near the right of way of the ongoing railway construction project.

According to her son, Mr. Frank Egboh, immediately the retired businesswoman received the news, she landed in the hospital. And her doctors have been battling to stabilise her. He stated that the old woman has suffered a stroke and her family now spends heavily in taking care of her.

He described the development as unfortunate and avoidable. He, however, expressed the belief that Sanwo-Olu was a listening governor who would not tread the path of injustice.

Also worrisome to the Egbohs is what they called selective marking of houses in the area. Their argument is that some houses that were closer to Yaba Bus Stop were left untouched. They are demanding explanations for the alleged indiscriminate markings by those handling the project.

He said: “The new five-storey building that was left untouched is even closer to the Yaba Bus Stop.

“My mum is the owner of the house and has been living there since 1960. Since LAMATA marked her house for demolition on July 13, her health has seriously been affected. She became critically ill, suffering from stroke. She had to be taken to the hospital for treatment as a result of the sudden shock of the news that her house was going to be demolished by the government.

“On that very July 13, our fence was marked with a red cross with the inscription “LASG LAMATA”. I also noticed that our next-door neighbour, which is 41 Maye Street, was also marked with the same inscription. I further noticed that other houses on the street were not marked. It was also surprising to me that the newly built five-storey building behind our house was not marked. I, therefore, wondered, why the indiscriminate markings?

“On July 19, I went to LAMATA’s office to deliver a complaint letter against the markings on our fence, wanting clarifications on the markings and why we were not given any formal letter or notification. But LAMATA’s response, dated July 26, 2021, to my disappointment, completely failed to address the issues I raised in my letter.

“On further enquiries on why only our house and two others were marked, leaving others on the same street unmarked, we were told that LAMATA needed that space to build a market and a parking bay for the yellow buses.

“I know that Lagos State has the power to compulsorily acquire properties for overriding public interest. However, the use of this power has to be fair, reasonable, rational and in compliance with proper procedures.”

He described the markings as unfair and irrational in the sense, saying: “Why should our house and two others be marked for demolition while others on the same stretch are left unmarked? Our house is not even close to the right-of-way of the construction.”

He also argued that it was not feasible for LAMATA to build a market and garage in the marked area, pointing out that the size of the land being proposed to be acquired was too small for that.

“In addition, it will not be proper and conducive to have a market and garage for yellow buses close to a residential area. Yaba is a residential estate and building such facilities will only destroy the environment and introduce miscreants into the neighbourhood. Demolishing our house to create space for a market and yellow bus park is, indeed, not fair to our family that has lived in the estate for over 60 years.

“I, therefore, urge the government to review its decision and the master plan and find another land in Yaba Bus Stop for the yellow buses parking bay. Tejuosho market, which is one of the largest markets in Africa, where so many shops are still unoccupied, can be used, instead of placing a market in a residential area.

“The threat to demolish our house has greatly affected the health of my mum and thrown the entire family into panic.

“I am begging the governor of Lagos State to use his good office to review LAMATA’s decision to demolish our house and quickly think of other options and prevent the workers from carrying out the plans.

“If possible, I enjoin the governor to, out of his busy schedule, visit the area and inspect the neighbourhoods. That will give him the opportunity to have a look at the affected buildings slated for demolition. By so doing, His Excellency will better appreciate our concerns,” Frank pleaded.

The reporter visited the aggrieved old woman on her hospital bed at Marien Hospital, Montgomery Street, Yaba, where she was admitted. She murmured some words and attempted to lift her right hand but she could not do it.

Her daughter, Mrs. Theodora Olojo, who lived in Ilorin, Kwara State, narrated how they all grew up at the marked house.

She said: “Our house is completely off the road. So, why would the government come and demolish it, especially when it is leaving others that are closer to the project?

“Lagos State government should allow my mother to live her remaining years on earth in peace and good health. She couldn’t take the news in good faith. This has led her to suffering emotional and psychological trauma.”

LAMATA’s image maker, Ojelabi, told the reporter on the telephone that there was no need for panic on the part of anyone whose building has been marked for demolition, adding that the Lagos State government was a responsible government. He promised that the owners would be properly carried along on the next step to take.

According to him, government has a right to demolish any property on the right of way or otherwise for public interest, but not to unleash hardship on the owners of the buildings.

He said: “What we are doing now is to develop sustainable public transport infrastructure in Lagos. So, part of what we will do is to look at the property within or outside the right of way of the project. Government can acquire any property for overriding public interest. And we have a process for that, which is to first identify the structure. We do that by marking; thereafter, we invite the property owner for a discussion.

“We have not gone there to carry out any demolition or to attack anybody.

“The building has not been demolished. And if at the end of the day we don’t need to take off the marked structure for that particular development, we will leave it. Marking doesn’t mean that the structure would be demolished today or tomorrow.

“We are a law-abiding agency. We are not out to unnecessarily to cause discomfiture on members of the public.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.