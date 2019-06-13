Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) numbering 973, have benefitted from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) housing scheme.

The Commandant, Housing, NSCDC, Commandant Adeyinka Oguntuase, made the disclosure in Abuja during a courtesy call on the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the FMBN, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Oguntuase said as an agency of the government and part of Nigerian workers, the NSCDC was elated to be part of the FMBN scheme as its officers had benefitted and still benefitting.

He said the NSCDC had close to batches one to seven offer letters where its officers and men had benefitted and summed up to 973 beneficiaries, out of its over 60,000 officials nationwide.

“Like any other loans either formal or informal, conventional banking or not, repayments are expected. We are glad to say our repayment is ongoing, most especially with our migration to IPPIS,” Oguntuase said.

Oguntuase further said while the NSCDC could not rule out the challenge of default, he added that anytime it was discovered, the corps always ensured that the money was transmitted to FMBN appropriately via remitta.

Oguntuase further appealed to FMBN for an upward review on its home renovation loan grant from N1million to N1.5 million considering the new minimum wage and the price mechanism of the country.

He also appealed to the FMBN to lift its embargo on NSCDC on the issue of no further transaction with the corps.