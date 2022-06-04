From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that a total of 988,923 registered voters will vote in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State. Similarly, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said a total of 734,746 persons have collected their Permanent Voters Card for the election.

The commission made this known at a Roundtable Forum with Media Executives in Ekiti State, on Friday.

Okoye assured electorate in the state of the commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election. Okoye further added that the non-sensitive materials for the elections have been deployed to all the 16 LGAs, noting that adhoc staff have been mobilised and trained.

“The commission on the election day will deploy the adhoc staff from a total of 104 registration centres, made up of 46 registration area centres and 61 super registration area centres.

“The commission will also deploy 22,244 polling units in Ekiti State and will deploy slightly above 10,000 adhoc staff to conduct this election.

“I want to announce that the commission is happy and elated at the level of preparations for this election.

“All the 16 LGAs have received the full complement of all the non-sensitive materials. They have dispatched all the non-sensitive materials in accordance with all the registration areas and wards and in accordance with all the polling units.”

