Golfers totaling 99 in number are expected at the inaugural DStv Premium Golf Day scheduled for the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos on Saturday.

Jenkins Alumona, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flykite Productions, the event’s organisers, said Multichoice Nig. Limited were bankrolling the competition.

“The 99 golfers were selected from over 500 golfers who registered for the event, which will follow the strokeplay format.

“The number of participants was pruned in accordance with the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

Alumona disclosed that the best 50 golfers would also be hosted to a cocktail at the end of the event, in line with the safety protocols.

Alumona said further that the first prize at the event was a business class ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel.

“The second prize is a business class ticket to Rwanda for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel.

“The third prize is a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos, with the prize for the longest drive a 55-inch television set,” he said.

Speaking also, the Ikeja Golf Club captain, Oladimeji Durojaiye, said he was delighted at the huge interest shown in the competition by golfers.

“And, in view of this, we commended the sponsors, Multichoice, for partnering with our club.”

While explaining Multichoice’s sponsorship of the event, Martin Mabutho, the Chief Costumer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, said it was because the sport enjoys considerable followership among DStv Premium subscribers.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us because we understand that golf tournaments are some of the most important games for our DStv Premium subscribers, hence this sponsorship.

“So, we’re excited to be a part of this, with Ikeja Golf Club, and we are hopeful that this will further consolidate our relationship with our Premium subscribers,” he said.(NAN)