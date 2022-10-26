PwC Africa Annual Review 2022

Disruption came in many forms during the last financial year, however, PwC invested in key

areas which drove quality and sustained outcomes for the firm and its clients and stakeholders

PwC is pleased to release the first PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 report which tells the story

of a remarkable year and focuses on our impact, value creation, strategy and related

performance for the financial year ended 30 June 2022. The report is a reflection of how our

network of firms has navigated complexity, responded to change and emerging challenges and

new opportunities across the African continent.

Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO, says: “Disruption is the new normal. As PwC Africa, we provide

solutions to help manage disruption and identify new opportunities. Over the last year, we have

focused on delivering quality services that build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and help our

clients to manage change. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes many of the ways

that we deliver transformative impact and also where we’re headed as a business.”

Uyi Akpata, PwC Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area, says: “We’ve set ourselves

the goal of helping our clients transform for enduring success. It’s exciting and inspiring work

and we’re also leading from the front by digitising our business, investing in our people, focusing

on ESG, and driving business transformation. Digital transformation is about more than the

technology; it's also about the work environment and embracing a new way of working. ESG

transformation is an opportunity to redefine the challenges of today's business environment as

opportunities for long-term and sustainable growth. Similarly, business transformation helps

organisations like ours discover how their core business capabilities present such opportunities

for growth.”

PwC Africa’s diverse community of solvers has the skills and expertise to support those

journeys of transformative change. Our global strategy, The New Equation, is a response to the

fundamental changes affecting organisations and society, and is designed to solve the

challenges of today and tomorrow. Our people focus on delivering human-led, tech-powered

services and solutions in line with our societal purpose.

Achieving sustained outcomes requires organisations to remain resilient and adaptable, even

during turbulent times. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes our network’s investment

in several key areas that support our clients in their transformation journeys. They are:

Value creation

As businesses around the world continue to adapt to new and unprecedented challenges, the

traditional view of value is due for an overhaul. But in pursuing a holistic transformation to

achieve long-term, sustained outcomes, untapped sources of growth need to be explored. The

PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 explores how we help our clients to create new approaches to

value creation by holistically exploring financial, operational, and more unconventional angles.

International development

Despite significant strides in recent years, Africa continues to face complex development

challenges. We are investing in our international development team to ensure we continue to

build trust in society by playing a key role in supporting Africa’s growth and strengthening its

resilience for the future.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is viewed as a top ten business risk by CEOs across most industries, both

globally and in Africa. PwC Africa’s cybersecurity professionals have deep technical and

industry specific experience in helping clients navigate their most significant cybersecurity risks,

and what really sets our team apart is the depth of local and network capabilities.

Technology-enabled transformation

When it comes to responding to evolving disruptions in the business landscape, technology

often drives and enables large-scale transformations. PwC’s business technologists work with

organisations to interpret and describe their transformational visions, ensuring that their overall

strategy is fit for growth, in line with business objectives, and future-proof.

Environmental Social Governance

At PwC Africa, we believe that internalising ESG considerations holistically will allow

organisations to build trust and ensure long-term sustainability, agility, and competitiveness. Our

community of solvers — which includes experienced environmental science, economics,

energy, engineering, finance, law, assurance, tax and reporting specialists — have a broad

range of skills required to address complex challenges and help clients to integrate ESG into

their strategy.

“We welcome you to engage with PwC Africa’s expert teams to begin or expand on your journey

of investing in your organisation, as we do in ours,” concludes Shango. “These approaches help

to build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and positively impact Africa’s people and

communities. By working together, we can build more resilient organisations and contribute

positively to Africa’s growth story.”