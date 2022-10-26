PwC Africa Annual Review 2022
Disruption came in many forms during the last financial year, however, PwC invested in key
areas which drove quality and sustained outcomes for the firm and its clients and stakeholders
PwC is pleased to release the first PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 report which tells the story
of a remarkable year and focuses on our impact, value creation, strategy and related
performance for the financial year ended 30 June 2022. The report is a reflection of how our
network of firms has navigated complexity, responded to change and emerging challenges and
new opportunities across the African continent.
Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO, says: “Disruption is the new normal. As PwC Africa, we provide
solutions to help manage disruption and identify new opportunities. Over the last year, we have
focused on delivering quality services that build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and help our
clients to manage change. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes many of the ways
that we deliver transformative impact and also where we’re headed as a business.”
Uyi Akpata, PwC Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area, says: “We’ve set ourselves
the goal of helping our clients transform for enduring success. It’s exciting and inspiring work
and we’re also leading from the front by digitising our business, investing in our people, focusing
on ESG, and driving business transformation. Digital transformation is about more than the
technology; it's also about the work environment and embracing a new way of working. ESG
transformation is an opportunity to redefine the challenges of today's business environment as
opportunities for long-term and sustainable growth. Similarly, business transformation helps
organisations like ours discover how their core business capabilities present such opportunities
for growth.”
PwC Africa’s diverse community of solvers has the skills and expertise to support those
journeys of transformative change. Our global strategy, The New Equation, is a response to the
fundamental changes affecting organisations and society, and is designed to solve the
challenges of today and tomorrow. Our people focus on delivering human-led, tech-powered
services and solutions in line with our societal purpose.
Achieving sustained outcomes requires organisations to remain resilient and adaptable, even
during turbulent times. The PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 describes our network’s investment
in several key areas that support our clients in their transformation journeys. They are:
Value creation
As businesses around the world continue to adapt to new and unprecedented challenges, the
traditional view of value is due for an overhaul. But in pursuing a holistic transformation to
achieve long-term, sustained outcomes, untapped sources of growth need to be explored. The
PwC Africa Annual Review 2022 explores how we help our clients to create new approaches to
value creation by holistically exploring financial, operational, and more unconventional angles.
International development
Despite significant strides in recent years, Africa continues to face complex development
challenges. We are investing in our international development team to ensure we continue to
build trust in society by playing a key role in supporting Africa’s growth and strengthening its
resilience for the future.
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is viewed as a top ten business risk by CEOs across most industries, both
globally and in Africa. PwC Africa’s cybersecurity professionals have deep technical and
industry specific experience in helping clients navigate their most significant cybersecurity risks,
and what really sets our team apart is the depth of local and network capabilities.
Technology-enabled transformation
When it comes to responding to evolving disruptions in the business landscape, technology
often drives and enables large-scale transformations. PwC’s business technologists work with
organisations to interpret and describe their transformational visions, ensuring that their overall
strategy is fit for growth, in line with business objectives, and future-proof.
Environmental Social Governance
At PwC Africa, we believe that internalising ESG considerations holistically will allow
organisations to build trust and ensure long-term sustainability, agility, and competitiveness. Our
community of solvers — which includes experienced environmental science, economics,
energy, engineering, finance, law, assurance, tax and reporting specialists — have a broad
range of skills required to address complex challenges and help clients to integrate ESG into
their strategy.
“We welcome you to engage with PwC Africa’s expert teams to begin or expand on your journey
of investing in your organisation, as we do in ours,” concludes Shango. “These approaches help
to build trust, deliver sustained outcomes and positively impact Africa’s people and
communities. By working together, we can build more resilient organisations and contribute
positively to Africa’s growth story.”
