In order to support STEAM education for primary and secondary school students, and promote virtual learning, two IT firms, STEM-METS and EduFun Technik, have partnered with 9jakids to host a two-hour virtual “STEAM FEST” to celebrate the 2021 Children’s Day.

According to the promoters of the event, “Edtech company specializes in fun learning content and games development that would help 9jakids in their academics, while they are having fun.”

The free event is scheduled to hold online via Zoom, from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants are advised to register for the event on http://bit.ly/STEAMfunfest

Convener of 9jakids, Titi Adewusi, explained the concept as a virtual STEAM funfest webinar intended to get children excited, even as they experience the opportunities and careers that the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) has to offer them.

At least 1,000 children between the ages of seven and 13 would enjoy the privilege of participating in the programme.

Commenting further, she said, “The pandemic happened in 2020, and it reinforced the fact that STEAM will play a key role in the sustained growth and stability of the Nigerian economy. It had become a critical component to helping Nigeria win the future.

“It is estimated that 80% of secondary school students are unaware that they have what it takes to be great and successful in STEAM subjects. The future is digital and we need to help children harness their future potential by investing today in STEAM education. The gift of skills for future employment is the best gift this generation can hand to the next. We owe it to them.

“The children will have the opportunity to feed their minds with hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities, and discussions at the Children’s Day STEM Funfest.”