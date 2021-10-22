Nigeria’s leading investment bank group, United Capital Plc, has announced that its profit before tax (PBT) grew by 72 per cent to N7.09 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2021. According to its Unaudited Financial Statements for period ended September 30, 2021, the group recorded a revenue of N11.33 billion and PBT of N7.09 billion while delivering an Earnings Per Share of 133 kobo.

The group, listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, while creating stronger value for all stakeholders.

Its total shareholders’ fund for the period stood at N26.9 billion, while total assets stood at N400.75 billion, representing a growth of 80per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Commenting on the Group’s performance the Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ashade, said United Capital in 9M 2021, successfully listed three series commercial paper worth N19.72 billion on FMDQ Securities Exchange, adding that the CPs were issued under the Company’s N50 billion commercial paper issuance programme.

This he said, has further positioned the group as a company to provide a wider range of wholesale financing solutions to its clients and complement funding base and support for all its businesses.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .