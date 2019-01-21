By Chinenye Anuforo

9mobile, has announced the appointment of Phillips Oki, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Oki, who has already assumed duty, emerged through a meticulous process that sought to identify the best fit for the towering requirements of the critical position, given the new phase of the business which targets to explore new grounds of success.

The new CFO brings to 9mobile over two decades of cognate work experience in functional areas across financial accounting and management, audit, business and project management, financial reporting, and budgeting. With robust experience cutting across private and public sectors, including the academia, Oki possesses a rare blend of invaluable insights and working knowledge in the vast field of finance. Prior to joining 9mobile, Oki’s career progressed steadily over time across organisations where he played strategic roles resolving challenges innovatively and creating commendable solutions.

From a successful audit role at KPMG Nigeria and consulting experience with Price Water Coopers (PWC), he joined Royal Marchant Bank and moved on to other organizations including Pepsico International, TBIC Nigeria Ltd and Babcock University.

He joined Visafone Communication Ltd from 2007 to 2015 as Financial Controller where he gained extensive experience in Treasury, Commercial, Reporting and Planning operations.

An Economist and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (FCA), Oki is an astute project manager having delivered projects across multi-disciplinary organisations like Adam Smith International, UK, Department For International Development (DFID), UK and Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointment, Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, said he and other members of the senior management team are excited to have Oki on board and are positive that his experience will count in no small way in providing strategic financial leadership for the organisation.

In his words, “we are excited to have Phillips with us. Finance is a huge part of any business, especially one like ours in a competitive telco space where it continues to be imperative to have operational costs always within healthy bounds. We are confident that Phillips will leverage his wealth of experience to inspire the Finance team to deliver on their mandate”.

In November of 2018, 9mobile kept faith with its enduring value of sustainability as it defied all odds to complete a historic transition to its new owners after satisfying all acquisition requirements and has since constituted a new board to chart a new direction.