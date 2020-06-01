Seasoned telecoms expert, Alan Sinfield has been named as new CEO of 9mobile by the Board of Directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), trading as 9mobile. He succeeds Stephane Beuvelet, who held the position in an acting capacity when the new board took over the company’s management in November 2018. Sinfield brings a wealth of global operational expertise having held leadership roles at numerous mobile, fixed-line and broadband data operators as well as retail, media, and wholesale distribution businesses across emerging markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

He has been chief executive officer since 2006. He brings extensive international and operational experience from wireless telecom, fintech, and banking sectors to his new role at 9mobile. His global experience covers countries as the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Slovakia, Iraq, Qatar, Myanmar, South Korea, Cambodia and Hong Kong. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer at Amara Communications Co. (ananda), a 4G LTE mobile broadband operator in Myanmar,. Before now he was the Chief Executive Officer of Cadcomms (qb), in Cambodia. His other earlier roles included being CEO at Ooredoo (Starlink), a subsidiary of the listed Qatari Telecommunications Group, operating in Qatar and regionally, and also as Chief Information Officer and Chief Customer Services Officer at Orascom Telecom (IraQna), a subsidiary of the listed Egyptian Telecommunications Group, operating the first mobile network in Baghdad and surrounding territories providing voice and nascent data and satellite services.