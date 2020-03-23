Nigeria’s customer-focused telecommunications company, 9mobile, has reinforced the confidence of its business associates during the company’s annual Channel Partners Conference and gala event. The conference with the theme ‘Facing the future together’ underscored the essence of growing its stakeholder relations and deepening its corporate brand in Nigeria; and presented the 9mobile team an opportunity to share its business strategies with its trade partners.

Speaking during the Channels Partners Conference, the Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Mr. Stephane Beuvelet, re-emphasized the rationale behind the Channel Partners Conference while highlighting the company’s resolve to foster value-driven relationships among its dealers and channel sales partners. He said, “The idea behind this conference is to converge with our channel partners and dealers to create the energy and momentum that we need to grow in 2020 and beyond. We have fixed the challenges we had in the past, and now we are in the right trajectory to succeed. We have started on the right footing with the deployment of our infrastructure and 4GLTE across the country. We have also slashed down our prices, and people have realized that 9mobile is the preferred network. We have also created this new demand that will favor our partners and sales dealers”.

Beuvelet outlined some basic customer proposition of 9mobile. “We have the cheapest and best quality service. We also have an amicable and efficient customer care that is second to none. We want to reassure Nigerians and our customers that we have more competitive products and services with the best value at the most affordable rate.